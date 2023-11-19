FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you love kittens and yoga, Main Street Yoga has the best of both worlds for you with its kitten yoga classes.

Every other month, Main Street Yoga teams up with the Marion County Humane Society to host a kitten yoga class where all are welcome to participate and play with kittens.

The studio started offering these classes at the beginning of the year with substantial turnouts, at least one class every time it’s offered. Classes are $20 per person and a portion of the funds goes back to the Marion County Humane Society.

12 News spoke with Main Street Yoga instructor, Erin Hager, on why the studio chose to host these events.

“It’s a really good offering. It introduces people to yoga who might not otherwise check it out and I really think it’s good for the kittens. It’s such a great opportunity for them to come and play,” said Hager.

You can learn more about Main Street Yoga and the classes it offers through its website and you can also keep up with animals available for adoption at the Marion County Humane Society through its Facebook page.