FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The next phase of the construction on Interstate 79 near Fairmont is scheduled to start Tuesday and will cause major delays all week.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways, one lane of I-79 southbound will be closed starting Tuesday, May 30 from mile marker 132, White Hall/South Fairmont, to 133, Kingmont. That closure will be in place from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily until Friday, June 2, the release said.

Crews will be working on putting new girders in place on the new Tygart River Bridge, which has been under construction since 2021. The project is part of phase II of the I-79 widening project between exits 132 and 135.

The release said that the project is expected to cause “major delays.” Those who want to try to bypass the traffic can use exit 137, downtown Fairmont, and take U.S. Route 250/Fairmont Avenue to south Fairmont and get back on I-79 at White Hall.