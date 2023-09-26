FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers who use Interstate 79 through Marion County should expect “major” delays at the end of the work week, the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) said.

In a press release, the DOH said there will be a lane closure starting at mile marker 132 (South Fairmont) and stretching through mile marker 133 (Kingmont) from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, and Friday, Sept. 29.

Crews will be installing a drainage pipe, the DOH said, so inclement weather could change the project schedule.

Drivers are advised by the DOH to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commutes.