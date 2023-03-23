FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly led a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy on a drunken motorcycle chase and crashed on Pricketts Fort Road Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident began when a deputy saw a motorcycle that didn’t appear to have a headlight on Meadowdale Road near K&T Truck Stop. When the deputy got behind the bike to try and initiate a traffic stop, they said they noticed the motorcycle didn’t have a visible license plate either.

When the deputy flipped on the squad car’s lights, the motorcyclist allegedly sped onto Pricketts Fort Road and appeared to be unable to control of the bike through the curves. According to the complaint, the biker crashed near The Landing housing development and was placed under arrest while he attempted to get back onto the motorcycle.

During a conversation with the biker, the deputy said they were able to smell alcohol coming from the motorcyclist. A breath test came back with a result of 0.104, according to the complaint.

Tylor Donley, 27, of Fairmont was charged with fleeing DUI, a felony.