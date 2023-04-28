FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Fairmont.

According to a press release from the Fairmont Police Department, the charges stem from a report of shots fired on Maple Avenue on Thursday. The Marion County 911 log shows someone reported shots fired in the area just before 10:45 p.m.

Kenyatta Ephraim sustained a gunshot wound during the incident, according to the release, and he was arrested and charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony “for his role in the incident,” the release said.

Fairmont Police described the incident as targeted.

Ephraim was the only person named in the release. No additional information about him has been released, and as of Friday morning, Ephraim does not show up on online jail records.