FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Fairmont on Thursday.

It happened at the Fairmont Hills apartments on Cleveland Avenue just before 3 a.m.

The Fairmont Police Chief said that the victim came from the Frostburg, Maryland area with drugs when he was shot. Details of his identity were not shared with 12 News.

The chief said investigators have an idea of who the suspect is and are actively searching for them. A description of the suspect was not provided beyond that they should be considered dangerous.