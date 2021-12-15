Manchin Law Group donates food, supplies to Soup Opera

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Members of the Manchin Law Group came together to give back to the Fairmont community.

On Wednesday, the employees unloaded canned goods, diapers, coffee, pastas and more from their truck to give to the Soup Opera.

Soup Opera representatives said this time of year, their supplies are low because they give out so much during Thanksgiving time.

Tim Manchin of Manchin Law Groups said it’s their obligation to give back to the community.

“This community’s been our livelihood for 40 years now, and giving back has been something that’s important to my family since I was a young boy, and I think you get more out of giving than you do out of receiving,” Manchin said.

Full donation from Manchin Law group to the Soup Opera (WBOY Image)

Manchin said he hopes this will encourage others to give to the Soup Opera to help others in need.

The Soup Opera serves lunch every day. They also give out hygiene products, baby food, formula, diapers, wipes and clothes on an as-need basis. Emergency food orders are given out on the third Friday of every month. All the services are free for the homeless and/or anyone in need.