MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The city of Mannington is seeking a replacement for another police officer, Mayor Lora Michaels confirmed to 12 News on Tuesday.

Michaels said that the city is trying to find a replacement for the Mannington Police chief position, which was held by Jim Rigsby. This follows the January arrest of another Mannington Police Department member, Donald Sides.

Sides is accused of malicious assault from an incident that happened on Jan. 16 where a victim said Sides attacked him and bit his finger. Sides was first placed on administrative leave, and Michaels later confirmed that he was “no longer employed” by the city of Mannington.

Mayor Michaels also told 12 News on Tuesday that the replacement position will be placed in house first.

Rigsby is still listed as the Mannington Police contact on the city of Mannington’s website as of Tuesday afternoon.