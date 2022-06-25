MANNINGTON, W.Va – The Mannington Fire Department had a celebration at Hough Park on June 25 to commemorate 130 years of serving the community.

The celebration started off with a parade with Mannington Fire Department vehicles that led from Blackshere Elementary School to Hough Park.

“I appreciate everybody that did come out to support us and I hope they continue to support us throughout the years and hopefully we’ll still be around in another 130 years and still serving the community,” Mannington Fire Chief Bob Dye said.

At the park, there were games, food, refreshments and vendors. Games were themed around firefighter activities with “jaws of life Jenga” and the firefighters version of tug o’ war.

Even Smokey Bear stopped by to partake in the celebration.