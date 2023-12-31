MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — With the new year comes many new year’s resolutions. North Peak Performance and Mountain State Physical Therapy are partnering up to help you fulfill those resolutions with January Clinics.

These clinics are free to the public and you do not have to be a member to secure the benefits. Trainers will work together to demonstrate lifting form, go through gym equipment, and answer any questions you may have. Trainers say that this is the perfect opportunity if you have always wanted to join a gym or wanted a “GYM 101”.

Owner of North Peak Performance Cora Gum said they’re looking to help anyone who wants to help themselves get fit in the new year.

“Our saying for the 2024 New Year is ‘we’re not doing a new year, new me, we’re doing a new year, same you but better.’ We don’t want to change you, we don’t want a new you, we just want to help, you know make you better and that’s kind of the goal of the clinic and the goal of our new year at North Peak Performance,” Gum said.

“We really just want to give people the opportunity to come in, see what we have to offer and get the guidance from familiar faces that they need to get started.”

You can find a list of the January clinic dates below:

January 3 – Squat Clinic

January 10 – Deadlift Clinic

January 17 – Upper Body Clinic

January 24 – Machines Clinic

The clinics will take place on Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. The gym asks that you wear proper gym attire and clean tennis shoes.