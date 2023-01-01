MANNINGTON, W.Va. – The City of Mannington hosted its annual New Year’s Eve Great Pepperoni Roll Drop at Wintergarden Park, which was in the middle of downtown with plenty of festivities for community members to take part in.

Not even a bit of rain kept people from coming to the park to enjoy the New Year’s Eve celebrations. A live D.J. played music, joined by food vendors, breweries and wineries for attendees to enjoy. Organizers said the idea of the pepperoni roll drop was created to be something unique to the area that would allow others to enjoy some fun in downtown Mannington while bringing in the New Year with family and friends.

“The pepperoni roll is such a humble food, it started out as a coal miner’s snack, it is what they would take for, you know, their lunch every day, it’s so simple, it’s just bread and pepperoni. You don’t get that in the rest of the country, like I’ve been all over the place, you just don’t find pepperoni rolls anywhere,” said John Craw, Mannington City Council member.

For folks in Mannington, Marion County and many others in the Mountain State, the showcase honors the heritage of the pepperoni roll as an iconic food staple that started its roots within the mining communities. City officials said that the Great Pepperoni Roll Drop is a magical experience, like the ball drop in New York City. After the pepperoni roll drops, the city sends off fireworks for all the attendees to enjoy.

“The second year COVID hit, and we had everyone in their cars honking, you know, and everyone was social distancing, but that pepperoni roll was still going up and still going down. And then, to pick back up the next year with an amazing crowd,” said Ben Kolb, a local artist of the Great Pepperoni Roll Drop.

Kolb also said that they hope to continue the tradition of the Great Pepperoni Roll Drop for many years to come, providing a great opportunity for families and friends to socialize while celebrating the New Year.