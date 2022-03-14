MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Monday was Pi Day and Mannington Middle School did something a bit special to celebrate its first Pi War in 6 years, a Pi War Fundraiser.

Students celebrated March 14, Pi Day, with a $1 vote towards staff members they would like to see get ‘Pi-ed’ in the face.

The top three staff members who raised the most money are the ones who get ‘Pi-ed’ in front of the whole school.

















Mannington Middle School holds Pi Day fundraiser. (WBOY Image)

“Pi day is important because of course we do try to bring math into everyday life for our students, but Pi day is also the representation for Albert Einstein’s birthday, because he was born on March 14, 1879,” said Mellissa Toothman, an 8th Grade Math Teacher.

This event brought students and teachers together for a day of trivia, fun, and learning. On top of that, they had a special guest appearance by a teacher that looked like Albert Einstein.

Overall, the school raised $1,019 for the school store and to help cover expenses for yearly awards.

Toothman said, “Mannington is one of the oldest public schools still in use in Marion county, as well as West Virginia and United States, and we are very proud of it and also try to instill that pride into our students as well.”

Mannington Middle School, built in 1902. (WBOY Image)





