Mannington Police Chief David James retires after 42 years with the department

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Long-time Mannington Police Chief David James has has officially retired, as he signed off of his last shift Friday.

James retired after serving as Mannington’s police chief for 33 years. James has also served as a patrolman during is 42 years with Mannington police.

David James

Former Mannington Police Chief

“I think I made a lot more friends than I have enemies throughout the years and I tried to treat people like I’ve wanted to be treat and fairly enforce the laws that should be done. Mannington has been good to me and I’ve tried to be good to Mannington and I wish them all the luck in the world. If they ever need anything, I told my fellow workers here that they can call me and if I can help them in anyway I will,” said James.

Former Fairmont Police lieutenant Brian Stewart will take the place of James as the new Mannington police chief.

James said he will miss all of his coworkers and others he met during his time with Mannington P.D, but said he believes he left an everlasting impact within the community.