Mannington Police Department suffering from staffing issues

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — Work shortages are affecting industries across the country, and that can be said for the Mannington Police Department. What was a 24/7 staff that had four full-time members on staff now has only two full-time officers, plus a K-9, forcing it to adjust its normal, around-the-clock watch over the Marion County city.

“We are only two people, so we can’t be everywhere all the time. The work hours is—instead of having four people out, we have two—so, you’re only looking at 16 hours a day when we used to have 24 hours a day coverage,” said police chief James Rigsby.

To help plug the gaps that the department, Mannington has called on county and state officials. The Marion County Sherriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, and Natural Resources Police have had come to Mannington to lend a hand keeping an eye on the city. However, even those departments have seen staffing issues of their own.

“They’re having the same issue we have as far as getting people to apply for the job,” Rigsby said. “They pay more. They offer more. But they really run the same problems we have.”

On the city’s website, the City of Mannington has applications open for part-time and full-time police officers. Rigsby said he hopes that the staffing issues can be remedied soon.