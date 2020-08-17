Mannington resident makes donation to local police departments

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Samantha Efaw is a resident Mannington who has been collecting sponsorships from the community to purchase and deliver Scentsy products for police department vehicles.

The idea came about from a conversation Efaw had with her two little brothers about how long and hard their shifts can be. One of her brothers that day had to report to a drug bust, and he told Samantha that his car reeked of marijuana, and probably would for the next several weeks.

In response, Efaw decided to ask for the communities support to purchase the Scentsy products. After a month of reaching out to the community, Efaw was able to provide one of the car fresheners for every single department in Marion County.

“The community support has been amazing. My two little brothers are officers, and I can see their struggle after a bad shift,” said Efaw. “With everything going on in the world, I feel like we don’t recognize them for all the efforts they do put in, so I wanted to show them some community support. This means a lot, showing my brothers and all the other officers that people do appreciate them, and it’s a cause that’s close to my heart.”

Now that Efaw has covered all the Marion county police departments, she is asking for sponsors to purchases Scentsy’s for Marion county first responders. Those who would like to support and donate to the cause, should contact Efaw on her Facebook page.