MANNINGTON, W.Va (WBOY) — Last month, 12 News shared an incredible story about a Mannington education trust receiving $1 million worth of unclaimed property; now national outlets are also telling the story.

Dr. Phoebia Moore, the first woman to ever study medicine at West Virginia University in 1898, started a trust for Marion County students. Her name made state headlines in January when West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore gave an unclaimed property check to the Dr. Phoebia G. Moore Trust Fund.

Dr. Moore traveled the muddy roads on horseback, helping the sick and delivering hundreds of babies throughout Marion County, and the Mannington Middle Library is even named after her.

On Feb. 2, the story was featured on ABC’s Good Morning America 3. National reporters spoke with Treasurer Moore, Trust President Phil Prichard, and one of Dr. Moore’s patients—who is now 98 years old—Nasa Frohana.

You can watch the full story from GMA 3 in the player above, and read 12 News’ local coverage of the story here or in the player below.