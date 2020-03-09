Mannington Women’s Club hosts bingo to raise money for the community

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – The Mannington Women’s Club hosted a cookie jar bingo event on Sunday at the Mannington Elks Lodge drawing in around 150 people.

Club president Lora Michael said they put on the event to raise money.

“We raise money for different organizations in our community: the fire department, the police department, the (Red) Cross, the food pantry, and the Mannington Library to name a few,” Michael said.

Michael said they were hoping to raise from $5,000-$8,000 through 21 rounds of bingo.

“We’re doing a little different spin on bingo today,” Michael said. “We’re doing a cookie jar bingo because every good woman keeps money in a cookie jar. The lowest prize is $50 and the most that is in a cookie jar is $100 and then the 21st game will be worth $300.”

The club usually tries to have a bingo once a year, Michael said. Besides that, they meet weekly, on Tuesdays, at 7 p.m. in the First Christian Church. The club is an active part of the community and helps with many other events.