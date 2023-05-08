FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re familiar with the Fairmont region, you have probably passed the Maple Grove Cemetery a dozen times without even realizing it.

The Maple Grove Cemetery was established in 1808 and holds over 3,000 plots with well over 320 war veterans being buried amongst them. Some veterans buried in Maple Grove can be traced back to both the Civil and Revolutionary Wars with paperwork to prove so.

The oldest portion of the cemetery.

With such a rich history, the Maple Grove Cemetery is dedicated to immortalizing the memorials of those who have served in the military, as well as those who have served our nation in a variety of other ways, with the construction of the Memorial Plaza, a project the cemetery has fundraised for over the course of a few months now.

The Memorial Plaza started as an offshoot to Wreaths Across America, as Maple Grove is the only cemetery in Marion County associated with the program. The plaza will honor fallen first responders, Rosie the Riveters, Gold Star Mothers and Families as well as veterans from every notable war the United States was involved in.

Maple Grove Cemetery originally raised enough money to fund the Memorial Plaza project until two trees fell back in March, costing the cemetery over $3,000 to replace in damages.

With Memorial Day coming up, the Maple Grove Cemetery has asked for donations from the community to help finish the Memorial Plaza project before the memorial service that will be held on May 29 at 2 pm in the cemetery.

A sign located in the cemetery as the Maple Grove Cemetery Association could always use a helping hand.

Marcella Yaremchuk, President of the Maple Grove Cemetery Association, says that they plan to hold the service whether the project is finished or not as word of the event has already spread throughout the community.

“This cemetery is old. It was established in 1808, so the families of the folks who are buried here are probably no longer even on this Earth. So, it’s up to those that are left, those of us who have family here to not forget anybody who’s buried here,” said Yaremchuk.

If you are able to donate to the cemetery, checks can be made out to Maple Grove Cemetery and sent to P.O. Box 1503 Fairmont, WV 26554, or contact Yaremchuk herself if possible.