Marion Co. Christmas Toy Shop planning begins

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County started the planning for its 11th Annual Christmas Toy Shop.

Several agencies including the county commission, the Board of Education and Fairmont State University along with several churches and community groups gathered together this afternoon to talk about raising money and gathering toys.

The group raised more than $17,000 last year and gave toys to more than 700 children.

Parents can sign up for free and visit the toy shop on Black Friday.

“Even with People working nowadays, low income and stuff, they can’t buy everything. They’re lucky to pay their bills and we just want to make sure every child has a Christmas,” said chairperson Butch Tennant.

If those interested in helping with this year’s toy shop, by either donating money, new or used toys or volunteering, can call Tennant at (304)-203-8385.