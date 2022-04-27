Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center (WBOY Image)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Wednesday at the Marion County Commission meeting, the commissioners signed a resolution opposing the recent talks in Washington to cut back services for veterans in rural areas.

North central West Virginia is home to three veteran’s hospitals that are in talks for closing or reducing services. Marion County Commissioner Linda Longstreth is a veteran herself and was passionate about signing the resolution.

“We wanted to be a part of it to say ‘you need to stop this.’ In fact, you need to increase the veterans’ benefits and you need to increase the services over in the VA, not decrease them and not cut them,” Commissioner Longstreth said.

The commission plans to send the proclamation to West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito.