FAIRMONT, W.Va. – March has been designated as Red Cross month in Marion County.

At Wednesdays Marion County Commission meeting the proclamation was presented to Allen Staggers, the board chairmen of the Red Cross Alleghany Highlands Chapter.

Last year the commission supported the American Red Cross by funding a van that is used for transporting people, equipment and blood supplies.

Commissioners and Staggers with thank you card (WBOY Image) (Left to right: Linda Longstreth, Marion County Commissioner, Allen Staggers, Board Chairmen of the Red Cross Alleghany Highlands Chapter. and Ernie VanGilder Marion County Commissioner)

Staggers said recognizing March as Red Cross month is a way to thank their volunteers and the donors that support the Red Cross and to bring awareness to the organization.

American Red Cross (WBOY Image)

“The American Red Cross really can’t deliver its mission without the support of the general public and generous volunteers,” Staggers said. “…one of the great things about the red cross is they always have people on standby they always have people ready and in the aftermath of large events like a hurricane, tornado and stuff like that they have a great logistical network and warehouses set up so that they can respond very quickly to emergencies like that and set up things like shelters and food programs.”

Staggers said it’s an effort where you never know when you’re going to be needed, but you always want to be ready.