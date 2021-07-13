Marion Co. Family Resource Network to create podcast to help families in need find resources

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion Co. Family Resource Network (FRN) is in the process of creating a podcast that it hopes will help county residents find the resources they need.

FRN Director Frank Jarman said they already have a resource guide full of contact information, including food pantries, the DHHR, legal and financial services. Families in need can pick up a resource guide for free from FRN, or have one mailed to their homes, also for free. However, Jarman said, he thinks many more people could be reached and helped through a podcast.

Frank Jarman in his office at FRN

Everyone that we’re going to have on the podcast will be somebody that families in Marion County need to know or know about their services; so, legal aid has a great program called Lawyer in the schools. We’re going to make sure that they have a representative that comes on the show, talks about everything they have to offer families and parents. We’re also going to try to look at if we were families in need and Marion County who are the resources, we need to get them in contact with. So, definitely, food pantries, all those great people that spend their lives — like Colleen Morris at Mannington Food Pantry, who spent years making sure people had food they need. We’re going to have them on, so number one, it gives some attention to the person and the organization, but it gets them connected as a person to people that need their services. Frank Jarman – Director Marion Co. FRN

The podcast will be called “Family Business” because it will focus on helping families within the county by informing them of available resources.

Rather than just talking to listeners, Jarman said, the podcast will be interactive and give listeners the chance to submit questions or concerns. Family Business will then do its best to answer those questions by bringing on the relevant people and organizations.

FRN office in Fairmont

“It’ll be every week,” Jarman said. “We’re going to try to do it on Wednesdays and then we’ll have it on buzzsprout.com. We’ll have it on our Facebook page, but then the following Sunday, it’s going to be aired on WMMN in Fairmont, so people can pick it up on the radio. But, we’re going to try every way we can to get resources into people’s hands and ears across Marion Co.”

Jarman said he believes that the podcast could be “life-changing” for families in need because it’s one thing to have a telephone number, but it’s another to hear directly from the people who run the different services.

Hearing from them creates a connection for families in need and makes them more comfortable reaching out for help when they are in need. Plus, the podcast could make them aware of much-needed services they never knew existed.

That is why creating Family Business will be crucial to helping Marion Co. families, Jarman said.

“Keeping children safe & families healthy” sign in the FRN office

For 26 years, he said, FRN has gathered information in its resource guide, but that is not enough in the modern age.

“It’s sitting on my computer or on my desk,” Jarman said. “It’s not doing anybody good, but if we can put it in the hands and the heads of parents in this community, their family can be more resilient and stronger because they have that information.”