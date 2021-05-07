Marion Co. hosts 2021 legislative wrap-up

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County delegates presented the 2021 legislative wrap-up on Friday.

Senator Joe Manchin Speaking at Legislative wrap-up

The legislative agenda included an encouragement for everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Senator Joe Manchin, and a representative for Senator Shelley Moore Capito, both spoke about wanting to increase the broadband connectivity throughout the state to increase learning capabilities and get everyone into the 21st Century.

The Marion County Chamber of Commerce wrote that they support higher education in the community with Pierpont Community and Technical College and Fairmont State University. The Chamber of Commerce also requested the continual support for public education and adequate funding for quality education in the state.

2021 Legislative wrap-up

During his speech, Senator Manchin said he’s not in favor of raising benefits for those on unemployment, but other senators disagreed.

“Nobody that I know of wants to be on unemployment,” Senator Capito said. “We all want to be working, and the pandemic has created situations for a lot of people that put them in dire strengths financially quite frankly. So I’m very supportive in the increase in unemployment, but I do believe if a job is available and its time to go back, as long as we can do it safely. I don’t want to put anyone at risk. ”