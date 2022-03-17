MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Marion County Schools cut the ribbon on its new bus wash on Thursday morning.

The building, located in Mannington, allows Marion County school bus drivers to wash, clean and service their buses without worrying about the weather conditions.

The inside of the bus wash is spacious so that drivers can clean, wash and service their buses. (WBOY Image)

The building also came with a paved parking lot, and that’s something the bus drivers were excited to have.

“A standard is standard. We want to make sure that we put our best foot forward for the community. We want to make sure our buses are clean, that we take good care of our children on the school buses, our drivers are professional, they wear Marion County School clothing, we drive clean buses, and we want the best for our community,” said Chad Norman, an administrative assistant who also oversees transportation for the board of education.

The wash is located on Virginia St., and with the ribbon-cutting came snacks, singing and remarks from school officials.