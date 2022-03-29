WORTHINGTON, W.Va. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has executed search warrants on the Town of Worthington.

According to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle, the sheriff’s office received multiple complaints and concerns of alleged improprieties taking place in the city of Worthington over the past few weeks. 12 News has received complaints as well.

As a result, deputies executed a search warrant in Worthington to obtain documents, however, Riffle noted that no one in specific is a target of this investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

The search warrants come after the town attempted to hold a town council meeting, but public outcry interrupted the meeting, causing it to never take place.

Deputies will determine if criminal action took place following a review of the documents received during the investigation, Riffle said.

12 News has submitted a Freedom of Information Request (FOIA) to the town within the last few weeks, and is waiting on a response on those documents.

Stick with 12 News as we learn more about the situation.