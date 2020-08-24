Marion County 2020 Christmas Toy Shop to be modified due to COVID-19

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – 2020 will mark the 12th Annual Christmas Toy Shop in Marion County. The event will still happen in November with modifications because of coronavirus.

The biggest change will be that no one will be allowed out of their cars to search through presents for their children. This year’s gifts will be placed in bag and given to families depend on the age and gender of each child.

11th Annual Christmas Toy Shop

This year it will be harder than ever before to raise money due to COVID-19, which is why the Christmas Toy Shop committee is asking for all monetary donations. Butch Tennant, chairman of the committee, said this is so the risk of contracting the virus through contact of a used or opened item, is eliminated.

“It’s going to be hard to raise money this year. A lot of people money is tight right now, businesses aren’t working, and a lot of places we got money from in the past, are down, laid off, or not operating at all,” said Tennant. “So, we do have some stuff left over from last year. But, because of the corona we’re going to ask for money donations so we can go buy mostly new stuff.”

11th Annual Christmas Toy Shop

The goal is to still provide the same number of gifts, books, stuffed animals as they could before, just in a different fashion. Papers will be given out through the public schools and the Marion County Board of Education.

With COVID-19 creating a variety of different ways to learn this year; there will be various ways individuals can receive and fill out the paperwork needed to participate in the Christmas Toy Shop.

11th Annual Christmas Toy Shop

Those who wish to send in a monetary donation can do so at the address below:

Butch Tennant, 924 Sylvan Ave. Fairmont, WV 26554.

The Christmas Toy Shop committee will have their first official meeting on Wednesday September 2.

The committee will continue to make more permanent decisions on the future of this event as the timeframe gets a little closer, and 12 News will work to keep you updated on those decisions as they become available.