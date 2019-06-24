Marion County 4-H camp begins its 100th year

Marion

by: Erica Young

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, W.Va.-Sunday marked the first day of Marion County 4-H camp in Farmington.

Camp Mar-Mac staff gathered in the morning for some last minute setup before campers arrived at 2:00.

4-H members will attend classes each day and participate in activities that teach leadership and serving others.

This particular camp is celebrating a special milestone: 100 years of camping.

“Our theme this year is a clover centennial and the kids will be learning about the history of 4-H camping in Marion County as well as the history surrounding camp Mar-Mac, the facility that we use.”

For more details, call the camp’s information line at 304-367-2772.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WV Black Bears Stories

More WV Black Bears

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News