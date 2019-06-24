Marion County 4-H camp begins its 100th year

FARMINGTON, W.Va.-Sunday marked the first day of Marion County 4-H camp in Farmington.

Camp Mar-Mac staff gathered in the morning for some last minute setup before campers arrived at 2:00.

4-H members will attend classes each day and participate in activities that teach leadership and serving others.

This particular camp is celebrating a special milestone: 100 years of camping.

“Our theme this year is a clover centennial and the kids will be learning about the history of 4-H camping in Marion County as well as the history surrounding camp Mar-Mac, the facility that we use.”

For more details, call the camp’s information line at 304-367-2772.