Marion County 4-H Camp celebrates 100 years with reunion

FARMINGTON, W.Va.-Camp Mar Mac in Marion County celebrated 100 years of 4-H camping on Saturday with a reunion.

Former 4-H members of all ages met up for activities and to share stories with one another about their experiences at the camp.

They say they enjoyed the experience of being able to look back on their time at Mar Mac and look forward to seeing the future of 4-H in the area.

“I like the 4-H program. I’ve been in it for over 50 years. My children have grown up in it, and now my grandchildren. And I want the program to be there for the children of West Virginia,” said former 4-H camper Elaine Wilson.

Camp Mar Mac’s most recent 4-H camp focused on the 100th anniversary and used themed activities to celebrate.