Marion County AFT officials react to superintendent’s directive for staff to return to work

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Teachers and staff with the Marion County school system have been ordered to report to work this week, which teachers union officials believe contradicts a memo sent out, in March, by the state superintendent.

On Monday evening, Marion County Board of Education employees received an email telling them to report to their assigned schools beginning on Thursday. Many of those employees, according to Frank Caputo with the American Federation of Teachers, were caught off guard by this email, because there had been a Board of Education meeting prior to that email which in no way discussed employees returning to their buildings.

Caputo said that this directive from the Marion County Board of Education and Superintendent Randy Farley goes against State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch’s memo stating that school employees did not have to report to their buildings if they didn’t feel comfortable doing so, and that if they did not report there would be no disciplinary action or reduction of pay.

Emails sent to Marion County School Employees

As a result of the differences between the request of the email sent to Marion County Board of Education employees and the email sent by Burch, Caputo said that Farley is trying to supersede Burch’s authority and that AFT may seek legal action if any employee is disciplined for not following the request of the email.

Also, Caputo said that if employees are forced to report to work, the Marion County Board of Education should be required to provide workers with masks, gloves and, if possible, gowns, in order to provide them with as much protection from the virus as possible.

Caputo also mentioned that from the beginning of this COVID pandemic that they had hoped to be able to work with the Marion County Board of Education in order to cooperate on a compromise that would work for the school’s employees and the board.

12 News reached out to Farley’s office and has not yet gotten a response.