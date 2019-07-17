Marion County announces new integrated CAD and 911 system

FAIRMONT W.Va – Officers from Marion, Monongalia, Taylor and Harrison Counties announced a new integrated 911 system that will allow a better communication between each department locally and state-wide during emergency calls, helping to bridge the gap from lost information within the previous system.

“Our bad guys will be known to them, their bad guys will be known to them, their bad guys will be know to us. So if a deputy in Taylor County were to come into contact with John Smith, they check him. If Marion County or Mon or Harrison ever had contact with John Smith it’ll tell what those contacts were.” said Sheriff Jimmy Riffle, Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Left to Right: Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin and Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle.

Along with new features like recognizing rising trends in crime patterns in real time and virtual building layouts, the Zuercher system will also assist officers in routine traffic stops. With further information given by the new database, officers can remain safe even before exiting the vehicle.

“What was happening before was the deputy would have to radio in the licence plate number, a dispatcher would then take that information and run it through the database in Charleston to find out who the vehicle was registered to,” said Riffle. “He would then approach the vehicle and get the physical drivers license. Then, walk back to the car and have that run again.”

Technology used by officer

Riffle said with just a few of these new features the 911 dispatch will be open more open for direct calls, savings minutes and seconds worth of time that could also potentially save lives.

“Since I’ve been in law enforcement 30 plus years. This is the best innovation that we’ve had. It’s just amazing what this system can do,” said Riffle.