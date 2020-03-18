Marion County Assessor’s Office closes to public, still open by phone

Fairmont, W.Va. – Marion County Assessor Mark Trach announced Wednesday that starting Thursday, March 19 his office will be closed to the public as a precaution against the spread of Coronavirus.

The closure will continue until further notice, Trach said.

Workers in the assessor’s office will be available to help taxpayers by phone at 304-367-5410. Additional phone numbers for separate departments within the assessor’s office are available here.

Some services are also available on the assessor’s website.

There has been no word on the status of other Marion County offices at this time.