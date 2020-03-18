Marion County Assessor’s Office closes to public, still open by phone

Marion
Posted: / Updated:
Marion County Courthouse

Fairmont, W.Va. – Marion County Assessor Mark Trach announced Wednesday that starting Thursday, March 19 his office will be closed to the public as a precaution against the spread of Coronavirus.

The closure will continue until further notice, Trach said.

Workers in the assessor’s office will be available to help taxpayers by phone at 304-367-5410. Additional phone numbers for separate departments within the assessor’s office are available here.

Some services are also available on the assessor’s website.

There has been no word on the status of other Marion County offices at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories