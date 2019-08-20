Marion County Board of Education prepares for a new school year

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Board of Education met Monday evening to discuss the upcoming 2019 school year.

Officials addressed staffing issues throughout the county, with multiple elementary positions still available.

Teachers in the county have attended multiple meetings and training courses to prepare them for the new school year.

“Teachers have been in meetings all week, and of course this week, with today being Monday but they were also in meetings last week, doing a lot of professional development training to get ready for the school year,” said Randy Farley, Marion County Superintendent.

Grades K-12 will return to the classroom Wednesday, August 21 with pre-k to follow on August 26.