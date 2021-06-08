Marion County Board of Education selects new superintendent

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Schools have a new superintendent.

Marion County Schools

The Marion County Board of Education voted to approve Dr. Donna Hage as superintendent of Marion County Schools. She will begin her one-year contract on July 1 with a salary of $120,000.

Dr. Donna Hage

“I’m blessed for their support,” Hage said. “I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to be able to serve the employees and the families of Marion County, and I look forward to hitting the ground running and working together with the board and Mr. Farley for a smooth transition.”

Hage will replace Randy Farley who is retiring.

“I think it’s most important that we focus on getting back together with this upcoming school year,” Hage said. “A lot of our families and employees have made sacrifices and it’s a good opportunity to get them excited about the upcoming school year. I think it’s important to focus on the instructional gaps that we need to address that we’ve lost due to the pandemic. And I think it’s important to focus on this round three of federal funding.”

Hage said she’s excited to meet with principals and staff soon to start her new role.