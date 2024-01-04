FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Board of Education has approved a proposal for a $19.6 million bond issue to go before voters on the May 14 ballot.

Money generated by the bond would be allocated across six projects in the county:

$3.2 million for East Fairmont High School roof and drainage renovations, Phase I athletic facilities including track, turf and seating.

$3,785,764 contribution of the bond for the construction of a new East Park/Pleasant Valley Elementary Schools contingent upon School Building Authority request and approval.

$3.2 million for Fairmont Senior High School – East-West Stadium turf, new bleachers, repair of concrete steps.

$2,627,280 for Watson Elementary classroom walls and doors and a three-classroom addition to replace trailers.

$3.2 million for North Marion High School to build a new security access road for the stadium and replace 3,500 bleacher seats.

$3,647,520 for Barrackville Elementary School/Middle School – a two classroom addition with a 7,000 square foot gym.

The bond issue proposal replaces a $30 million dollar bond proposal previously under consideration.