Marion County BOE Superintendent addresses rumors of teacher firing

Marion

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Officials are addressing speculations at one Marion County School after rumors circulate online of a West Fairmont Middle School teacher being fired.

The rumored termination comes after students say a teacher had inappropriately touched students in their class.

“At this point an time we are simply investigating and checking out the rumor that is coming. I have not been contacted by anyone specifically, but anything that’s an actually accusation or anything formal.” said Randy Farley, superintendent for Marion County School Board Of Education.

Stay with 12 News as we plan to stay on top of this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page
Pro Football Challenge

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories