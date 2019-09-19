Marion County BOE Superintendent addresses rumors of teacher firing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Officials are addressing speculations at one Marion County School after rumors circulate online of a West Fairmont Middle School teacher being fired.

The rumored termination comes after students say a teacher had inappropriately touched students in their class.

“At this point an time we are simply investigating and checking out the rumor that is coming. I have not been contacted by anyone specifically, but anything that’s an actually accusation or anything formal.” said Randy Farley, superintendent for Marion County School Board Of Education.



Stay with 12 News as we plan to stay on top of this developing story.