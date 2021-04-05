Marion County BOE votes on reassigning teachers

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Board of Education held their meeting at North Marion High School to vote on reassigning multiple teachers in the county.

In Monday night’s meeting, several teachers spoke about their concerns on cutting classes and having teachers sign contracts under pressure.

After hearing from those teachers, the board decided to go into an executive session for about an hour to discuss those concerns.

Jayenne Elementary School teacher Stacey Patterson said she was one of the teachers to be reassigned from second grade to first grade. She also explained that “reassigning” would eliminate teachers from their current classes and those classrooms are then combined with the remaining classrooms.

“After the executive session they voted to immediately vote on the 5,000 series, certain 5,000 series,” explained Patterson. In that time, they asked for a motion and no one made a motion so therefore it was lost, and all positions stay as-is.

Patterson said she is happy about the decision and feels that it is a victory for Marion County students.