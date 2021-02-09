Marion County Boys and Girls Club has dissolved, a new program to form from United Way

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Due to COVID-19, The Marion County Boys and Girls Club has dissolved.

The group donated its remaining funds of $172,500 to the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties. The United Way will use that money to start a new program that will target middle school-aged kids.

That program will be called, “Flipside,” and it’s an after-school program focused on leadership development, character development, and homework help. With so many programs focusing on elementary and high school students, officials explained that it’s important not to forget about the middle schoolers.

“That’s the exact reason why we’re doing that is because when we did a lot of research, we found out that there are a lot more programs for elementary and high school, so middle school students do sometimes get left out, and so that’s the ones we want to focus on,” explained Executive Director of the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties, Brett White. “We want to make sure that they are receiving the best education in school and outside of school time, too.”

Flipside will be offered at three locations in Marion County. More information about the program will be posted later to the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties’ Facebook page.