Marion County Chamber of Commerce host annual dinner and awards

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 66th Annual Chamber Dinner at the Feaster Center at Fairmont State University.

The chamber said that this is their biggest annual event where they celebrate membership and honor the members and present awards. Also, members of the chamber stated that business are growing and entrepreneurs are taking charge in becoming community leaders.

“West Virginia is truly a remarkable place. And I think we need to be more bullish about what we can offer people from out of state. And we need to stand up and say West Virginia is where you need to move your business,” said West Virginia State Auditor John B. McCuskey.

Officials with the Marion County Chamber of commerce said the dinner allows businesses to network with other businesses while learning about new commences in the area.