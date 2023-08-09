FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 69th Annual Chamber Dinner Wednesday Night which chamber members said was one of the biggest events of the year.

The event was held at the Feaster Center on the campus of Fairmont State University and members said they were able to honor the businesses and organizations for their membership in the chamber and present awards to them. Chamber President, Tina Shaw has been the chamber’s president for twenty years providing services and resources to businesses throughout Marion County is retiring.

“I feel good because I love my job. I have had the best board of directors over the years and the best supporters. And I love Marion County. So, I am not going to go anywhere, and I have asked so many people over the years to volunteer for the chamber that now it’s my turn to pay it forward. And I am going to turn around and hope to be the best volunteer there is,” Shaw said.

“What we had twenty years ago is nothing near what we have today. Today what we are seeing are more small businesses, more mom-and-pops, you know, the business owner that has 10 or less employees. And you know, because we don’t see that influx of large businesses anymore. So, they are the ones that we have to focus on, and they give back so much to the community. And they are what makes your community.”

Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw retires. (WBOY Image)

Officials with the Marion County Chamber of Commerce also added that the chamber encourages new businesses in the area as well as large and small businesses along with family-owned businesses to become members of the chamber and create business growth in the county.

Shaw also added that she is proud that the county has not just one hospital but two. She and members of the chamber said it took a lot of footwork to make happen.

“At one point we thought residence in Marin County. We’re not gonna have anywhere to go for healthcare locally and now they have a choice. So, that’s been very exciting and some of the things we started over the years was a women’s network, which has just growing by leaps and bounds over the years and we do happy hours now, and every chamber does their business after hours and lunch and learns and things like that so we continue to do that but we try to add a couple new things every year,” Shaw said.

The annual dinner allows area businesses to fellowship with other local business owners and entrepreneurs creating a stronger business community. Also, Gage Willis of North Marion High School is the 2023 Seth Burton Memorial Scholarship Recipient. Zoe Boyles of East Fairmont was also awarded the 2023 Dr. William E. Phillips Leadership Marion Scholarship.

Awards were presented to: