Marion County Chamber of Commerce hosts “Lunch and Learn” with new Fairmont State coaches

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Chamber of Commerce hosted a lunch and learn event Wednesday to introduce Fairmont State’s new coaching staff.

“They are very social and they are wonderful people. They love Marion County, they love Fairmont State, they love Fairmont and that just makes all the difference in the world because they are happy to be here.” said Tina Shaw.

Fairmont State’s Men’s Basketball Coach Tim “T.K” Koenig and Women’s Basketball Coach Stephanie Anderson were both in attendance, as they each took time discussing how they would like get involved not only on the courts, but in the community.

“We are very excited and now that the students are finally here it is even better. We’ve been doing so much prep work being hired in May, now that we finally have the students on campus and we get started on Monday we can finally see some of the unknowns that we have been wondering about,” said Anderson.

Stephanie Anderson (left) standing next to Tim “T.K” Koenig (right).

“The community honestly here in Fairmont is what makes this place so great. There support is just like anywhere I have ever been,” Anderson continued. “When I was at Cal U, it was an amazing place to be, but the support wasn’t like how it is here at Fairmont State. Fairmont truly embraces the athletics and they really make you feel special. So, I think getting involved with the community even more is just – the more we can all work together it makes us all exceed better.”

“Obviously I know where we have been and where we’ve been is an unbelievable tradition, you know where we are going and where we are right now and where we want to go,” said Koenig. “Those are the things we want to do and again thank everyone for their support and thank them for their time, because I know there’s resources that have been support from that standpoint, but from a time standpoint there is so much support. Coming to games, being a part of the program, being a part of these students lives. I just want to make sure they know how appreciate I am.”

The first game for both the men and women’s basketball season will tip off on November 8.