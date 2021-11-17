FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County residents will be seeing changes to their magisterial and voter districts.

On Wednesday, the Marion County Commission approved the notice of intent to change the boundary lines. The lines had to be changed because the census numbers showed a decline in population in the county.

Marion County received census numbers later than usual because of COVID; Julie Kincaid, the Marion County Clerk, said the numbers were just turned in about a month ago. She said there will be more changes in voting districts than magisterial districts. There were previously 70 voting districts, and now, they are looking to add about 6 more.

Marion County Courthouse which houses the offices of the clerk and the commissioners (WBOY Image)

The county is working with West Virginia University’s GIS program to set the mapping. Kincaid said they are following the House and Senate lines, but it’s a very daunting task.

“Our main concern is getting voters their correct ballot style when they go to vote at their precinct because that’s what determines who is on their ballot, and we want to make sure that everyone gets the proper ballots,” Kincaid said.

Kincade also said if voters receive something in that mail from the city clerk’s office, they should open it because it’s notifying them of a change. The maps will take several weeks to finalize but will offer some gain in the end.

“The benefit is that every person running is represented by about the same amount of people,” Randy Elliott, Marion County Commission president said. “If a magisterial district aren’t equal, then you don’t have equal representation based on population and we try to stive to have equal representation throughout the county based on population.”

There are three subdivision districts in Marion County: Middletown, Palatine and West Augusta district.