Marion County Christmas Toy Shop updates plans for 2020

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County 12th Annual Christmas Toy Shop will still be held despite the challenges 2020 has brought upon it.

At the Toy Shop’s board meeting on September 2, board members made the decision final to do a “drive-thru” shopping spree. The board also decided to switch the date. Typically held on Black Friday, board members pushed back the date of the Top Shop to Saturday, December 5, from 1-4 p.m. That way, parents don’t have to take off from work to attend the event.

Despite challenges caused by COVID-19, Butch Tennant, a chairman for the Christmas Toy Shop board, said they are still aiming to give out the same number of gifts per child as they have done in the past. This would include two huge toys, coloring books, reading books and stuffed animals.

Tennant said the number of gifts they can put in each bag for the children all depends on the amount of money they can raise before the event.

“When they come through, we will just give them a bag of toys, and it might not be what they wanted, but even when they shop, it may not be what they wanted. They might not have what they want, but at least every child will get something for Christmas, and that’s our theme,” said Tennant. “We’re going to do our best to put together gifts that we think children would want, but we just want to make sure every child gets something.”

The next Christmas Toy Shop board meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 1. The Marion County Board of Education will be there so they can work on getting the paperwork together to give out to children.

If you would like to make a donation you can send checks or cash to 925 Sylvan Ave., Fairmont, WV, 26554.

If you do make a donation, you can qualify for a tax reduction. Call Butch Tennant at (304)-203-8385 for more information.