Marion County Commission address TIF district proposal for White Hall

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A public hearing took place today at the Marion County Commission meeting to discuss a resolution that considers the establishment of a development district to be designated as “The County Commission of Marion County development District No. 2” or “The TIF District.”

The TIF 2 District will include approximately 1,909 of undeveloped acres in Marion County surrounding the I-79 Technology Park and surrounding areas for further development to the immediate area, new entrances and other additions to the redeveloped Middletown Mall Commons.

Randy Elliot

“$8.7 million dollars is for infrastructure. That’s a considerable amount of money to be spent out there for water lines, sewer lines, electric lines and to be able to rebuild the roads and then an additional entrance into the mall that’s exciting also because the benefactor of that is going to be the citizens of Marion County that will shop there, drive there and spend their money there,” said Randy Elliot, Marion County Commissioner.

County commission signed an agreement on the project plan for the Middletown Commons redevelopment and TIF obligations.

The next step will be to get it approved by the state before signing a finalization agreement and officially moving forward.