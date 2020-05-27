Marion County Commission announces partnership with WVU Music Industry program to provide hands-on experience to students

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia University students will soon get real life experience in the music industry by spending the summer in Marion County.

The Marion County Commission announced a partnership with the WVU Music Industry program during its Wednesday morning meeting. The commission hired two students who will handle all of the upcoming concert events at Palatine Park.

Some of the job responsibilities include organizing, marketing and social outreach for festivals, events and concerts.

“The hands-on real life training in the music industry is the key,” WVU Visiting Teaching Assistant Professor, Joshua Swiger explained. “We can learn lots of things in theory, in books and in class but really when you get out there and you’re doing it live and really understanding how things work, it’s extremely valuable it’s very very important.”

There are more than 65 students in the WVU Music Industry program. More information about the program is available on the program’s website.