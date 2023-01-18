FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Commissioners and sexual assault advocates are bringing more awareness to Marion County about harassment, violence issues and resources that can help victims.

On Wednesday at the Commission meeting, a proclamation was presented to declare January National Stalking Awareness Month and Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Advocates and support specialists from HOPE Inc. accepted the proclamations. The HOPE Inc. task force on domestic violence provides shelter and resources to help people dealing with stalking, sexual assault and domestic violence in Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Gilmer and Lewis counties.

“We’re in an area near a lot of hot spots. So, we’ve been doing some training sessions to raise awareness,” Amy Wilson, sexual assault advocate at HOPE Inc., said. “It’s around us and it is a modern day for of slavery and it is very power oriented.”

“On our Facebook, we have a lot of tips and things to look out for, languages that they use for human trafficking. Primarily, in our area, it’s familial trafficking,” Kimberly McCartney, sexual assault awareness and community support specialist at HOPE Inc. said.

HOPE has a 24-hour helpline to provide support: 1-304-367-1100.