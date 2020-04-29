Marion County Commission discusses block grant funding related to coronavirus

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Commission met Wednesday to discuss, among other things, block grant funding awarded to every county in the state.

The discussion about that funding was fairly brief, but commission took time to assure residents that the money will be used for the purposes outlined in a letter Gov. Justice sent to county officials in West Virginia.

“And, we’re gonna adhere, like he said, to the letter of the law that we got from the governor’s office, about, uh, what we can do with this money. I want to make clear, too, also that we’re gonna spend every penny of the $100,000 for that purpose. We’re gonna, we’re gonna put the money where it needs to be put and properly, uh, spend it,” said Marion County Commissioner Randy Elliott.

Commission decided to distribute the funding to replenish the homeland security facilities and to pay for overtime and other expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

