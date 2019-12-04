Marion County Commission discusses holiday pay at their meeting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Commission had a meeting Wednesday to focus end of the year development and holiday pay.

The commission congratulated new employees that will join in 2020, and squared away holiday pay for employees that will be working.

The commission also touched base with the development that has been ongoing in the Middleton area of Fairmont.

Also, the Bass Federation in Marion County, requested a sponsorship to help fund a tournament that they hope to have at the end of December.

The federation said explained that the bass tournaments bring in a lot of business to the city of Fairmont filling hotels, restaurants and, of course, people shopping in local stores in the downtown area.

The next meeting will be held on December 18.