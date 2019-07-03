Marion County Commission discusses report on delinquent estates

FAIRMONT W.Va. – Marion County Commission met Wednesday morning to discuss many topics brought to commissioners’ attention.



Among those topics discussed was the fiduciary supervisor’s report of delinquent estate filings.

The filing presented estates from August of 1982 until July of 2019 that may be considered delinquent if no appraisement, progress or final settlement has been filed.

According to the West Virginia code 44-3A-24, each estate owner will have up to 30 days from receiving the order to file documents as to why the property should not be considered delinquent.