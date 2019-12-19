Snowbird School Closings
Marion County commission elects new president

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County commission met to discuss progression around the city.

Plans for the Middletown Commons are in the works and the goal is to make it a one-story version of the Suncrest Towne Centre in Morgantown.

This construction has been a work in progress since early 2019, but in the long term it will help bring in a lot of business to the city of White Hall.

The main topic of the meeting was the changing of who would be president of the commission. Rick Garcia will be taking over the position in replace of Randy Elliot.

The next Marion County commission meeting will be held after the holidays are over, in the new year.

