Marion County Commission explains new fire levy

FAIRMONT, W.Va., – Marion County Commission has passed a new levy that will benefit volunteer fire departments in the county.

“We were losing funding from the source called severance tax, we were supporting them in the amount of $20,000 per volunteer fire department per year,” explained Marion County Commission President Randy Elliott.

After learning of the lost funding, the county commission thought of putting a levy together, which was passed by residents earlier this year.

Elliott stated the levy will not be a financial burden for residents.

“Just take a $100,000 home, that cost $11 a year,” explained Elliott. “So, it’s very inexpensive to support this levy.”

All volunteer fire departments will receive a check each month. Elliott explained from that check, what they receive from the state for insurance, and their own private fundraising projects, they should be in good financial shape.

“Were very proud of all of our volunteer fire departments and all their people that participate in it,” said Elliott. “We support them and now they have the tools to support themselves and help themselves.

This levy will be in effect until 2025 and the volunteer fire departments will receive their first check on August 15, 2021.